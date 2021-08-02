Rare Gentle Giant footage from 1980 unearthed

Prog rockers Gentle Giant have released a series of 8mm film clips from a show believed to be in Cleveland, Ohio from May 1980 on the band's tour for their final album Civilian, just a month or two before the band split for good.

The clips, originally recorded with no sound, came to light on The Genesis Museum YouTube page (the same people responsible for restoring the 1973 Bataclan footage of Genesis) and have since been synced to audio with a live recording from the same tour, using the tracks For Nobody and Number One by Gentle Giant fan CJ Irwin. You can watch the clips below.

"I got the video synced as best as I could with bits of the two songs featured," explains Irwin. "For the audio I went with the Toad's Place concert recording, as the source for its unparalleled quality compared to other recordings from the tour."

Gentle Giant have also released a run of new merchandise to coincide with the recent reissue of Free Hand. New t-shirts and long-sleeved t-shirts have been added to the band's range of merchandise which can be found here.