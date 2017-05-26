Randy Blythe joins DevilDriver for Johnny Cash cover

Video footage has emerged of Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe laying down vocals for DevilDriver’s upcoming country album.

Dez Fafara and co are working on the Outlaws Till The End record, with Blythe joining them in the studio for a cover of Johnny Cash’s Ghost Riders In The Sky.

Watch the short studio clip below.

The album will also feature a guest appearance from Blythe’s Lamb Of God bandmate Mark Morton, along with artists including Glenn Danzig, John 5 and Fear’s Lee Ving.

Speaking about why DevilDriver have decided to record a country album, Fafara exclusively told Metal Hammer: “Outlaw music inspires me and always has. Outsider art interests me.

“Old school punk-rock like Fear or The Germs, goth like Bauhaus or Alien Sex Fiend, bands like the MC5 that broke boundaries, all the way to outlaw country artists like Hank Williams or Johnny Cash.

“These artists were all outsiders to the popular culture of music surrounding them at the time, and it’s something I’ve strived for within the confines of my own music and paintings.

“It’s a little known fact to those outside the USA that if you walk on any heavy metal tour bus in the States and stay for a stint, you’re going to hear some outlaw country. If you’re on my bus, the music can switch from Black Flag to Willie Nelson right back into Motorhead as I’m far from a purist when it comes to my love of music.

Fafara added: “When I hear Ghost Riders In The Sky by Johnny Cash I get goosebumps. It’s dark, it’s menacing, and I always hear these songs in my head done heavy with metal guitars and metal vocals.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Famous Firsts: Devildriver's Dez Fafara on psychobilly and meeting Danzig