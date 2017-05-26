Beartooth tackle depression in new video for Sick Of Me

Beartooth have released a powerful new video for their track Sick Of Me.

The Marc Klasfeld-directed promo takes the form of a mini documentary and follows the stories of four people struggling with depression and how each has channeled their energy into something positive to overcome it.

Frontman Caleb Shomo says: “Depression and anxiety isn’t something you just get away from – it’s just inside you.

“For me, it’s just always in my brain churning. It’s about fighting it and overcoming it, you can’t run away from it. You have to deal with it.

“This song is a big way to help. At least for me, music has been implanted in my body and what I’ve connected with. When I go on stage everything goes away.

“If you can choose that you will not let depression and anxiety run your life, you’re going to make it. It’s your body and your life and your choice.”

Klasfeld adds: “It’s rare that I am able to create a music video that allows other people to get their story across with such a positive message “I really hope it can help anyone afflicted with depression in some way.”

The band have also launched a line of Sick Of Me t-shirts on their website to raise awareness of mental health, with all proceeds going directly to the National Alliance On Mental Illness.

Sick Of Me originally appeared on Beartooth’s second album Aggressive, which has been reissued as a deluxe edition today (May 26). It includes six bonus tracks including live cuts, studio sessions and acoustic takes of some of their songs.

It’s available to purchase through Amazon and iTunes.

Beartooth will play at this weekend’s Slam Dunk Festival in the UK.

Beartooth are back and ready to take over the world