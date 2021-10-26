Rammstein's Till Lindemann reveals 'I Hate Kids' European tour dates

Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann has unveiled the first batch of dates for his 2022 Ich Hasse Kinder (‘I Hate Kids’) solo tour.

Sharing its name with the 22-minute short movie he released in June, and his solo single bearing the same title, the Ich Hasse Kinde tour will visit:



Jan 18: Kiev Stereo Plaza, UKR

Jan 20: Bratislava EXPO-Aréna, SLO

Jan 22: Prague Tipsport Arena CZE

Jan 23: Tallinn Tondiraba Ice Hall, EST

Jan 26: Novossibirsk Mvk "Novosibirsk Ekspotsentr" RUS

Jan 28: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, RUS

Lindemann, the singer’s now dissolved side project with Hypocrisy mainman Peter Tägtgren, released their own Live In Moscow concert film in May, documenting the duo’s March 15, 2020 appearance at the city’s VTB Arena.

Rammstein’s singer recently teamed up with the band’s guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe to record a cover of Willie Nelson’s Always On My Mind for Emigrate’s The Persistence Of Memory album, which is set for release on November 5.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Rammstein recorded a new album during their lockdown visit to La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, in the south of France. It has not yet been revealed whether the band intend to release the album before commencing their 2022 tour commitments, which began on May 15 in Prague. The band are scheduled to return to the UK in June to play stadium shows in Coventry and Cardiff.