Rammstein's Till Lindemann releases violent 22-minute film for Ich Hasse Kinder

Earlier this month Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann released a video for his solo single Ich Hasse Kinder. The video told a story of violence and revenge, and now the full, gruesome tale can be revealed in the shape of a 22-minute short film.

The film, set in Moscow in 1989, features Lindemann being arrested and interrogated by Russian police, a chef being forced into a bath full of dead fish before being brutally disremembered by axe and chainsaw, a second victim being tossed down a stairwell, a third... well, we wouldn't want to reveal any more. Let's just say it gets quite messy.

The original song ("I Hate Children" in English) was produced with Sky Van Hoff, who worked with Rammstein on their Untitled album, while the video was directed by Serghey Grey, who also worked on Lindemann's recent Live In Moscow concert film.

Ich Hasse Kinder will be released on physical formats on July 7, and is available as a CD digipack and on 7-inch red vinyl, backed by AlterBoyz and Ship Her Son remixes of the song. Both formats are limited editions and can be pre-ordered from the Rammstein Shop.

In May Till Lindemann released another solo single, the Russian language Любимый город (Beloved Town), which comes from the the soundtrack to the film Devyatayev (also known as V2. Escape from Hell).

The film tells the true story of Soviet fighter pilot Lt. Mikhail Petrovich Devyatayev, who escaped a German concentration camp in 1945 by hijacking a Luftwaffe Heinkel 111 bomber, rescuing nine fellow POWs during the daring breakout.

It's also been confirmed that Till Lindemann will appear at Germany's Wacken Festival in 2022. While date and stage details have not yet been revealed, the organisers say, "We are very happy that Till Lindemann, probably one of the most influential German artists of today, will celebrate his Wacken debut.

"The fact that he is performing this gig in addition to the Rammstein tour shows how important this facet of his work is to him. We are looking forward to a spectacular performance that will surely be talked about for a long time."

Wacken 2021 was cancelled earlier this month.