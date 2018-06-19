Rammstein’s new studio album out later this year

Rammstein’s long-awaited new studio album is in the “final phase” of production and will be released later this year, according to reports.

The German outfit have just announced they’ll play two special shows in Mexico over the New Year, with the link to tickets reporting that fans attending the shows will “very likely be the first to hear the new songs.”

The band say: “Rammstein return to Mexico after two years – choosing Mexico's heavenly beaches to throw an unforgettable two-night only and very exclusive show this December 31 and January 2 in Puerto Vallarta. This unique experience is only for a limited group of fans around the world.”

Rammstein then posted a link to the ticket site, with the accompanying text declaring: “At this time, the band is in the final phase of the production of their seventh studio album which will be released before the end of the year, so Mexican fans will very likely be the first to hear the new songs.”

It was reported back in April that Rammstein had returned to the studio to work on the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, with guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers previously telling Metal Hammer that their goal for the record was to “try unusual methods, new ideas, and change the path that one usually has” and make it a “milestone” in their career.

Kruspe later hinted that the as-yet-untitled album could be their final release.

He said: “I just feel like, for some reason, that it’s going to be the last record we do. That’s a feeling, I can be wrong – but at the moment, I feel like this is maybe the last shot we have."