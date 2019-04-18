Rammstein tease a trio of brand new tracks

Rammstein are preparing to release their long-awaited new studio album next month – and they’re wasting no time in teasing fresh material.

The self-titled record will arrive on May 17, with the band launching an incredible video for lead single Deutschland in March, while snippets of Radio and Zeig Dich were revealed earlier this week.

Now Rammstein have given fans another three clips of new music to whet their appetite for follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da in the shape of Ausländer, Sex and Puppe.

Listen to all three of the new audio clips below.

Speaking previously with Consequence Of Sound about the new record, guitarist Richard Kruspe said: “I think it’s going to be an album that has a certain kind of potential that Rammstein hasn’t achieved yet.

“For me, one of the reasons to step back into making records with Rammstein was to balance the popularity of the band as a live act with the actual music.

“With Rammstein, people tend to talk about the fire and all the live stuff. I thought, ‘I don’t want to be another Kiss’ where people talk about make-up and stuff like that and no one talks about the music.

“I wanted to do a record that stands out even more than our past records, and I find when I listen to the new record, it’s like Rammstein 3D.”

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.

And as for that eye-opening video for Deutschland, we got an Oxford University professor to explain exactly what's going on in it.