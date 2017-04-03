Rammstein launch trailer for live Paris release

Rammstein have released an official trailer for their upcoming Paris film.

Rammstein: Paris will launch on May 19 on CD, DVD, vinyl, Blu-ray and digitally via Spinefarm Records. It was recorded on Rammstein’s Made In Germany 1995-2011 tour which saw the band play 78 shows across Europe and 21 more in North America.

A statement on the release reads: “With 22 songs from the band’s whole repertoire, the resulting film isn’t just the most spectacular concert film to date about the band that is currently the most successful German rock band – it’s a masterpiece of music cinema. A total tapestry of ever-changing images awaits the viewer.”

The ban’s last studio album was 2009’s Liebe Ist Für Alle Da – but new material is on the way, with guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers last week confirming they had “35 new songs almost finished.”

Landers added: “There’s a great chance of an excellent album – we already have six very good songs.”

Find the cover art and full tracklist below.

Rammstein: Paris tracklist

Intro Sonne Wollt Ihr Das Bett In Flammen Sehen Keine Lust Sehnsucht Asche Zu Asche Feuer Frei! Mutter Mein Teil Du Riechst So Gut Links 2 3 4 Du Hast Haifisch Buck Dich Mann Gegen Mann Ohne Dich Mein Herz Brennt Amerika Ich Will Engel Pussy Fruhling In Paris

