Rammstein have 35 songs “almost finished”

Rammstein have dozens of songs “almost finished” for what will be their seventh album, according to guitarist Richard Kruspe.

Their last studio release was 2009’s Liebe Ist Für Alle Da which has left fans wondering when their next record might arrive.

And in an interterview with Bucksttabu, Kruspe and fellow guitarist Paul Landers have given an update on progress on the next record – but are keeping their cards close to their chest regarding a release date.

Kruspe says: “We have 35 new songs almost finished, so it’s worth the wait.”

And when asked when the record will be ready, he answers: “That is always the big question!”

Landers adds: “There’s a great chance of an excellent album – we already have six very good songs.”

The band have also release a video for Wollt Ihr Das Bett In Flammen Sehen? taken from their upcoming live package Rammstein: Paris which will launch on May 19 on CD, DVD, vinyl, Blu-ray and digitally.

It was recorded on Rammstein’s Made In Germany 1995-2011 tour which saw the band play 78 shows across Europe and 21 more in North America.

A statement on the release reads: “With 22 songs from the band’s whole repertoire, the resulting film isn’t just the most spectacular concert film to date about the band that is currently the most successful German rock band – it’s a masterpiece of music cinema. A total tapestry of ever-changing images awaits the viewer.”

