5 things we learned about the Rammstein: Paris movie

A Rammstein show is a tour de force in its own right, but in Jonas Akerlund’s hands it becomes true theatre. The director previously worked with the Teutonic titans on the nudity-filled Mann Gegen Mann and tongue-in-cheek Pussy video, and brings the same mix of drama and humour to this new concert movie. Via 35 cameras and across two shows from Paris’ Bercy Arena in 2012, he gives the viewer a ringside seat to all the perverted action, getting up close and personal with the band as you’ve never seen them before. He’s what we learned from his unholy vision.

Till Lindemann is terrifying

It’s one thing watching the imposing frontman from the crowd, and it’s quite another to be all up in his face. Thanks to close-ups and and slow-motion, you can literally see the blood and sweat pouring down the mountainous angles of his cheeks. When he cooks Flake in the infamous pot stunt, he looks genuinely and distortedly murderous.

Jonas is hilarious

Remember that humour we mentioned? There are clever, laugh-out-loud moments throughout the film. Each song is introduced by title in its own specific font, for example Feuer Frei appears in flames, and Pussy is in an Austin Powers style 60s typeface. For Buch Dich, the name splashes up in sploshes of spunk.

It contains strong sex references

That’s the opening warning from the BBFC, just in case you stumble onto the film by accident. Again, those close-ups are deadly – Flake’s ass cheeks have never looked so pale, and when Till whips his ‘cock’ out of his pants onstage, there’s really nowhere else to look. You don’t get this at an Adele show.

Flake can produce lightning

You heard us. You may not have noticed that electrical currents appear from the submissive keyboardist’s hands as he provides the bleepy goth refrain during Du Hast, but if it’s on celluloid, then it must be true. Perhaps they’re produced by the energy from that treadmill he’s always walking on.

They’re just as incredible on screen

Watching the film gives you the same high as seeing the band in concert. The wall-to-wall action is cut to the rhythm of the songs, and the industrial boom of the music is unremitting. Not only does it look stunning, it sounds sharper than Till’s chef’s knife, making for a truly euphoric and immersive experience.

Rammstein: Paris is in selected cinemas now.

