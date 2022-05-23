Rammstein have released a teaser for the Dicke Titten video and it is… very Rammstein

Rammstein have released a short teaser clip for the release of their upcoming video for Dicke Titten, lifted from new album Zeit.

In the 18-second long preview, a cow with, erm, large mammary glands is guided by its owners. The farm animals are then milked by fräuleins whose focus in the video seems to be largely on their womanly shape. (We're trying to be delicate here).

Of course, we don't expect this to just be a parade of, erm, mammary glands, as Rammstein's videos are usually far more profound than that of the contents of a lad's mag. For instance, we asked a university professor for the inside scoop on Zeit, because we couldn't quite work it out ourselves. Either way, we know it'll be a cleverly-derived piece of artistic expression...or maybe it'll be just lots of boobs. Who knows!

The full Dicke Titten video will premiere on May 25 at 18:00 CET over on the band's website.

Till Lindemann and co. recently kicked off their European tour, starting off Prague's Letňany Airport on May 15. Prior to the show, the band held two exclusive dress rehearsal shows for members of their fan club.

Recently, Rammstein released their weird and disturbing music video for Zeit track Angst, as well as the visuals for the aforementioned title-track Zeit.

Check out the teaser below: