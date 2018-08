The hardcore-loving Swedes are releasing their new album From The North on 19th January and we’re streaming it right now!

From The North will be the band’s first full-length release in five years and their first on supremo punk label Epitaph.

Speaking about the album, frontman Alle Hagman says this time everything is connected like a perfect puzzle, “You know when you have a classic album recorded.”

