Raging Speedhorn announce UK tour

Raging Speedhorn have announced their first UK tour in six years.

Following on from their return to live action at Sonisphere, the recently reformed band have lined up an 11-date UK tour for December.

Drummer Gordon Morison says: “We are really happy to announce that we will be heading out on a series of dates around the UK in December. Playing live is what Speedhorn is all about and we can’t wait to be back there smashing your faces in.”

The band formed in 1998 and went on to release four records, splitting in 2008 following the release of their last record Before The Sea Was Built.

Raging Speedhorn 2014 UK tour

02 Dec: Norwich Waterfront Studio

03 Dec: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

04 Dec: Stoke Sugarmill

05 Dec: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

06 Dec: Newcastle Think Tank

07 Dec: Liverpool O2 Academy 3

08 Dec: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

09 Dec: London Borderline

10 Dec: Southampton Joiners

11 Dec: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

12 Dec: Bristol Exchange