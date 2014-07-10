Raging Speedhorn announce UK tour

Raging Speedhorn have announced their first UK tour in six years.
Following on from their return to live action at Sonisphere, the recently reformed band have lined up an 11-date UK tour for December.
Drummer Gordon Morison says: “We are really happy to announce that we will be heading out on a series of dates around the UK in December. Playing live is what Speedhorn is all about and we can’t wait to be back there smashing your faces in.”
The band formed in 1998 and went on to release four records, splitting in 2008 following the release of their last record Before The Sea Was Built.
Raging Speedhorn 2014 UK tour
02 Dec: Norwich Waterfront Studio
03 Dec: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
04 Dec: Stoke Sugarmill
05 Dec: Glasgow Ivory Blacks
06 Dec: Newcastle Think Tank
07 Dec: Liverpool O2 Academy 3
08 Dec: Birmingham O2 Academy 3
09 Dec: London Borderline
10 Dec: Southampton Joiners
11 Dec: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
12 Dec: Bristol Exchange