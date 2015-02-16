Will Haven to issue EP ahead of UK tour

Will Haven have announced a UK tour to coincide with the release of a new EP.

The Sacramento band will release the nine-track EP Open The Mind To Discomfort on May 18 via Artery Recordings. It is the group’s first release since 2011’s Voir Dire.

They then hit the road in the UK, starting with a show in Manchester on May 24, with support from Raging Speedhorn and Palm Reader.

Open The Mind to Discomfort tracklist

A 2. Soul Leach 3. Do You Have A Light 4. B 5. Hermit 6. C 7. The Comet 8. D 9. POP 14

May 24: Manchester Sound Control

May 25: York Duchess

May 26: Glasgow ABC 2

May 27: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

May 28: Nottingham Rock City Basement

May 29: Bristol Temples Festival