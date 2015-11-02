Raging Speedhorn confirm tour support acts

Raging Speedhorn will be joined by Ten Foot Wizard and Telepathy for select dates on their upcoming UK tour.

The sludge rockers head out on the road for six dates this month, starting at The Globe in Cardiff on November 26.

Speedhorn launched a Pledgemusic campaign earlier this year for their as-yet-untitled sixth album and recently confirmed that fans who contribute will receive a free live EP as a thank-you.

Ten Foot Wizard will support the band on all of the tour dates apart from Wolverhampton. Telepathy are only onboard for the London show on November 27.

Nov 26: Cardiff The Globe (with Ten Foot Wizard)

Nov 27: London Underworld (with Telepathy and Ten Foot Wizard)

Nov 28: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Nov 29: Sheffield Corporation (with Ten Foot Wizard)

Nov 30: Manchester Star & Garter (with Ten Foot Wizard)

Dec 01: Bristol Exchange (with Ten Foot Wizard)