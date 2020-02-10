Rage Against The Machine confirm reunion tour details

The reformed Rage Against The Machine have confirmed 40 dates on their reunion tour.

The North American run of shows will kick off on March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX, and conclude in early August with two shows at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

The run of dates includes the two previously announced shows at the Coachella Festival in California, as well as other festival appearances at Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival, Quebec City Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest.

The tour will arrive in Europe in late August for performances at this year's Leeds and Reading festivals on August 28 and August 30, before heading to continental Europe for six further shows, climaxing at Vienna Stadthalle in Austria on September 12.

Full dates below. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale on February 13 via Ticketmaster. Tickets for Leeds and Reading are already on sale.

Support on all shows apart from the festival dates and the Chicago show comes from American hip hip duo Run The Jewels, who featured RATM vocalist Zach de la Rocha on their 2014 track Close Your Eyes (and Count to Fuck).

Rage Against The Machine announced their reformation in late 2019, the news coming after Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford revealed they were dissolving Prophets Of Rage in November and were hooking up once again with Zack de la Rocha for five shows.

Rage Against The Machine 2020 Tour

Mar 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX ^

Mar 28: Las Cruces Pan American Center, NM ^

Mar 30: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ ^

Apr 10: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 17: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 21: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA ^

Apr 25: Portland Moda Center, OR ^

Apr 28: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA ^

May 01: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum at the PNE, BC ^

May 03: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB ^

May 05: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB ^

May 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB ^

May 09: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD ^

May 11: Minneapolis Target Center, MN ^

May 14: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO ^

May 16: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO ^

May 19: Chicago United Center, IL

May 23: Boston Boston Calling, MA

Jun 19: Dover Firefly Music Festival, DE

Jul 10: East Troy Alpine Valley Music Theatre, WI ^

Jul 13: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI ^

Jul 17: Ottawa Ottawa Bluesfest, ON

Jul 18: Quebec City Festival d’Été de Québec, QC

Jul 21: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON ^

Jul 23: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON ^

Jul 27: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY ^

Jul 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH ^

Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA ^

Aug 02: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC ^

Aug 04: Washington Capital One Arena DC ^

Aug 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ ^

Aug 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Aug 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Aug 28: Leeds Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Reading Reading Festival, UK

Sep 01: Paris Rock En Seine Festival, France

Sep 04: Stradbally Laois Electric Picnic, Ireland

Sep 06: Berlin Lollapalooza Berlin, Germany

Sep 08: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic ^

Sep 10: Krakow Tauron Arena, PL ^

Sep 12: Vienna Stadthalle, AT ^

^ = with Run the Jewels