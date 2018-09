Zack de la Rocha makes a guest appearance on a new track by hip-hop duo Run The Jewels.

The Rage Against The Machine frontman lays down his trademark vocals on the song Close Your Eyes (and Count to Fuck) which has been made available to stream.

Run The Jewels release their second album RTJ2 on October 27.

Earlier this year, drummer Brad Wilk said Rage have likely played their last ever gig.