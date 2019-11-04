Prophets Of Rage announce split as Rage Against The Machine reform

Late last week, a post on a Rage Against The Machine Instagram account made it clear that the band were to reform in 2020.

Announcing five shows in March and April via an image post captioned with dates, including two likely Coachella sets, the internet had barely caught its breath before Prophets Of Rage members B-Real (also of Cyprus Hill) and Chuck D (of Public Enemy fame) released statements on their own social media accounts confirming that the Rage Against The Machine side project was to split.

"It’s been an honour to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys," B-Real wrote on an Instagram post.

"It’s been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rockin' along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together.

"So I say to y'all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight."

Chuck D confirmed the news, taking to Twitter to release his own statement. "It was about doing something greater than self," he said.

"Keeping ZDLR [Zack de la Rocha]'s spot warm for [him] and powering a statement for 1,000 days was a honourable truth mission in the hours of chaos from the jump.

"And so the bands rock on... Let’s go."

There has been no official confirmation of the dates from RATM, although Forbes reports that longtime band associate Wayne Kamemoto – a music business manager who has worked with the likes of Cypress Hill – has confirmed that the social media posts are accurate.