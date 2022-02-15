Rage Against The Machine announce rescheduled North American tour dates

Rage Against The Machine have announced rescheduled dates for their Public Service Announcement tour.

The run was first scheduled to take place in March 2020, but due to obvious complications, it was postponed, and consequently rescheduled multiple times. The most recent postponement took place in January, with the group announcing that half of their North American tour dates would be pushed from April to July, with the other half shelved without any further arrangements.

Now, RATM have shared the details of their updated tour itinerary, announcing that the North American tour will take place across two legs, with the first part kicking off in July 2022, and the second half running from late February through to early April 2023.

Supporting act Run The Jewels will still be performing on every date except the band’s appearance at Festival D’Ete De Quebec in Quebec City.

A statement about the announcement reads: "All tickets for the moved dates will be honoured. Fans who would like a refund have until March 15, 2022 and should contact your point of purchase. Thank you."

View the post and rescheduled tour dates below:

pic.twitter.com/t11xFAY1MOFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Jul 09: East Troy Alpine Valley Music Theatre, WI

Jul 11/12 Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 15: Ottawa Ottawa Bluesfest, CA

Jul 16: Quebec City Festival d’été de Quebec, CA

Jul 19: Hamilton First Ontario Center, CA

Jul 21/23 Toronto Scotiabank Arena, CA

Jul 25: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Jul 27: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Jul 29: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 31: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Aug 02/03: Washington D.C Capital One Arena, DC

Aug 08: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 09: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 11: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 12: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: New York City Madison Square Garden, NY



2023

Feb 22: Las Cruces Pan American Center, NM

Feb 24: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Feb 26: Glendale Gila River Arena, CA

Feb 28: Glendale Gila River Arena, CA

Mar 03: Oakland Arena, CA

Mar 05: Oakland Arena, CA

Mar 07: Portland Moda Center, OR

Mar 09: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Mar 11: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, CA

Mar 13: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, CA

Mar 15: Edmonton Rogers Place, CA

Mar 17: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, CA

Mar 19: Minneapolis Target Center, CO

Mar 20: Minneapolis Target Center, CO

Mar 22: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premiere Center, SD

Mar 28: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Mar 30: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Apr 01: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Apr 02: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI