Radkey name their debut album

Radkey have confirmed the launch of their debut album after a five-year playing career.

They’ll release Dark Black Makeup on August 21 via Little Man Records – hear the title track below.

And the trio of brothers say: “We didn’t rip you off either. 13 songs – dig it.”

Isiah Radke tells NME: “A lot of them were last-minute songs, which is exciting. I’d definitely say it’s more mature than things we’ve done before. A little darker.”

Radkey appear at the Reading and Leeds festivals at the end of August.

Tracklist