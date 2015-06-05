Trending

Radkey name their debut album

By Louder  

Hear title track for Dark Black Makeup, out in August

Radkey have confirmed the launch of their debut album after a five-year playing career.

They’ll release Dark Black Makeup on August 21 via Little Man Records – hear the title track below.

And the trio of brothers say: “We didn’t rip you off either. 13 songs – dig it.”

Isiah Radke tells NME: “A lot of them were last-minute songs, which is exciting. I’d definitely say it’s more mature than things we’ve done before. A little darker.”

Radkey appear at the Reading and Leeds festivals at the end of August.

Tracklist

  1. Dark Black Makeup

  2. Romance Dawn

  3. Love Spills

  4. Parade It

  5. Best Friends

  6. Le Song

  7. Hunger Pain

  8. Feed My Brain

  9. Sank

  10. Song of Solomon

  11. Evil Doer

  12. Glore

  13. Feel