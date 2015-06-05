Radkey name their debut album

Radkey have confirmed the launch of their debut album after a five-year playing career.
They’ll release Dark Black Makeup on August 21 via Little Man Records – hear the title track below.
And the trio of brothers say: “We didn’t rip you off either. 13 songs – dig it.”
Isiah Radke tells NME: “A lot of them were last-minute songs, which is exciting. I’d definitely say it’s more mature than things we’ve done before. A little darker.”
Radkey appear at the Reading and Leeds festivals at the end of August.
Tracklist
Dark Black Makeup
Romance Dawn
Love Spills
Parade It
Best Friends
Le Song
Hunger Pain
Feed My Brain
Sank
Song of Solomon
Evil Doer
Glore
Feel