Radkey announce UK tour

Radkey have announced dates for a full UK tour this autumn.

The 10-show run – which starts on October 26 in Brighton – will see the band performing tunes from their debut album, Dark Black Makeup, set for release on August 21 via Little Man Records.

The trio of brothers Dee, Isaiah and Solomon Radke recorded the project at McCall Sound Studios in Sheffield with producer Ross Orton. They say the album deals with “jealousy, regret, love, obsession, death, insecurity, and sadistic, evil people – the kind of things that make you feel uneasy.”

Isaiah explains: “There’s a real dark streak to this album; we’re inspired by the movies of Stanley Kubrick and if you pay attention you might find some of the lyrics uncomfortable to listen to. A lot of these are what I would call ‘fuck love’ songs.”

The Missouri outfit premiered the title track to Dark Black Makeup last month and are now streaming the new single Love Spills.

Ahead of the autumn tour, Radkey will play live sets at the Reading and Leeds Festivals, and a one-off show at the Old Blue Last in London with special guests on September 1.

RADKEY UK TOUR

Aug 29: Reading Festival

Aug 30: Leeds Festival

Sep 01: London The Old Blue Last

Oct 26: Brighton Green Door Store

Oct 27: Bristol Exchange

Oct 28: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Oct 29: Sheffield Leadmill

Oct 30: Nottingham Bodega

Oct 31: Manchester Sound Control (basement)

Nov 02: Glasgow King Tuts

Nov 03: Newcastle Academy 2

Nov 04: Leeds Key Club

Nov 05: London The Dome