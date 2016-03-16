Radiohead extend 2016 tour dates

Radiohead have announced an extended run of tour dates for 2016.

Shows have been scheduled in Amsterdam, Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City, in addition to a previously-announced set of festival dates.

A statement says: “These are all the headline shows that the band will play in 2016.” They’ve also added an appearance at the Les Nuits Des Fourvieres in France to their commitments.

The status of Radiohead’s ninth album remains unknown, although guitarist Jonny Greenwood reported last year: “We didn’t do anything together for too long, so restarting took a lot of time. We’re working in periods now.”

Radiohead tour dates

May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France

May 26: London Roundhouse, UK

May 27: London Roundhouse, UK

May 28: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France

Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Previously-announced festival dates

Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain

Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland

Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland

Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada

Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan

Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany