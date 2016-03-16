Radiohead extend 2016 tour dates

Radiohead have announced an extended run of tour dates for 2016.
Shows have been scheduled in Amsterdam, Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City, in addition to a previously-announced set of festival dates.
A statement says: “These are all the headline shows that the band will play in 2016.” They’ve also added an appearance at the Les Nuits Des Fourvieres in France to their commitments.
The status of Radiohead’s ninth album remains unknown, although guitarist Jonny Greenwood reported last year: “We didn’t do anything together for too long, so restarting took a lot of time. We’re working in periods now.”
Radiohead tour dates
May 20: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam
May 21: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam
May 23: Paris Le Zenith, France
May 24: Paris Le Zenith, France
May 26: London Roundhouse, UK
May 27: London Roundhouse, UK
May 28: London Roundhouse, UK
Jun 01: Les Nuits Des Fourvieres festival, France
Jul 26: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Aug 04: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Aug 08: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Oct 03: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico
Oct 04: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico
Previously-announced festival dates
Jun 03: Primavera Sound, Spain
Jun 17: Secret Solstic, Iceland
Jul 02: Openair, Switzerland
Jul 08: Nos Alive Festival, Portugal
Jul 29-31: Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, Canada
Aug 20-21: Summersonic, Japan
Sep 11: Lollapalooza, Germany