Radio Alcatraz stream Holiday In A Police State

London post-hardcore outfit Radio Alcatraz have made a track from their upcoming second album available to stream.

The song Holiday In A Police State is taken from the album It’s All Coming Up Roses – available from December 8 via Banquet Records. It is the follow-up to 2012’s debut Populous: In the Belly of the Beast.

Singer Simon Griffiths says: “Holiday In A Police State is an Orwellian cautionary tale that asks exactly what price we pay for the apparent freedom we enjoy in the west.

“It’s easy to turn a blind eye to the increasingly intrusive and insidious presence of our ‘protectors’, because to do otherwise would compromise the lifestyle we’ve become so accustomed to. But by not discussing this inconvenient truth we choose to sit in silence and turn the other cheek as more and more steps are taken under our very noses to compromise our privacy and civil liberties.”

IT’S ALL COMING UP ROSES TRACKLIST