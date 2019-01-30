Animals As Leaders and Monuments to headline new prog festival

Radar Festival, a brand new modern prog event headlined by Animals As Leaders and Monuments, will take place in Guildford on August 2-3.

Alongside the headline acts, artists announced for this new event include VOLA, Toska, Sumer, Valis Ablaze, Rolo Tomassi, Car Bomb, Sithu Aye, No Consequence, Harbinger, Eschar, Arcaeon, Mask Of Judas and Visionist. More acts will be announced.

The event, the brainchild of two South East of England promoters, will take place at Guildford's Corner House (the renovated site of the old Guildford Casino) and will feature two stages.

Tickets are available at £64.49 for the weekend. More information can be found at the festival website.