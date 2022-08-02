Radar Festival announces a new location for July 2023

Radar Festival – which has played host to Leprous, Haken and Plini – will be moving from Guildford to Manchester's BEC Arena in 2023. The progressive metal event will bring guitar-led music to the 4,500-capacity venue in July 28-30 – a limited number of early-bird tickets are on sale now.

Organisers say the move will give them "a substantial capacity increase and the potential to create a truly amazing event. This bigger space means bigger bands, bigger production, and a bigger experience for everyone that supports us. We’re beyond excited.

"In our two events, we have welcomed customers from America to Australia and everywhere in between, creating a truly international event. The BEC Arena is a hub of large-scale live events and we can’t wait to bring our vibrant, eclectic event to the north west."

Radar Festival launched in Guildford in 2019 but was forced to take a two-year break due to the pandemic. The second event, held in July 2022, was topped off with the UK debut performance of Swedish fusion band Dirty Loops.

Get a taste of the 2019 festival below. Discounted early-bird tickets for 2023 are now available.