Quireboys launch video for new single Raining Whiskey featuring guest vocals from Frankie Miller

The Quireboys have released a video for Raining Whiskey, the second single to emerge from upcoming album Wardour Street. The song features a previously unheard vocal contribution from legendary Scottish singer Frankie Miller.

Miller, who hasn't recorded since suffering an aneurysm in 1994, originally sent an old demo of Raining Whiskey to Quireboys frontman Spike when the latter was putting together his 2014 tribute album 100% Pure Frankie Miller. The song never made the final tracklist, but was featured on Spike's 2021 live album An Evening Of Frankie Miller.

While Wardour Street was being recorded, Thunder's Luke Morley – who appeared on 100% Pure Frankie Miller and plays on the new album in place of late Quireboys guitarist Guy Bailey – asked Spike what he'd done with Miller's demo.

"I told him I’d never released it, and the recording was still sitting in Rockfield Studios," says Spike. "We got the tapes from our very good friend Nick Brine, who’s mixed the new album, and we’ve rerecorded it, in a rock'n'roll style we believe the Quireboys fans will love. Obviously the first person to hear the new version of Raining Whiskey was Frankie Miller, he loves it, and urged us to release it as a single."

“Let’s cut to the chase," adds Spike. "Frankie Miller is the singer’s singer, and the songwriter’s songwriter. Just ask Sir Rod Stewart, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Joe Walsh, the list is endless. Even Ray Charles had a hit with one of his songs."

Raining Whiskey will be released on June 21 as a double A-side 7" single with Jeez Louise, which came out as a digital single last October. It's available to pre-order now. Wardour Street is due for release on September 13 via Cadiz Music, and is also available to pre-order.

“This album has been both heartbreaking and amazing to make,” summarises Spike. “I know Guy Bailey will be proud of the record, especially, having Luke Morley playing guitar, and for me to be singing with his favourite vocalist, Frankie Miller. This is for you; I love you Guy x”.

The Quireboys have two live shows scheduled, at the Stonedead Festival in Newark on August 23, and on November 28 at the Winterstorm Festival in Troon, Scotland.