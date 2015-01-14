Queensryche add UK dates

Queensryche have added UK dates to their 2015 touring itinerary – they’ll play in Bristol, London and Brighton in August.

Todd La Torre and co are currently running a Pledge campaign entitled Building The Empire for the launch of their second album since controversially splitting with original frontman Geoff Tate.

The band say: “It’s been a turbulent year for Queensryche – and we’ve decided to harness that energy and drive into making a killer new record.” The follow-up to 2013’s self-titled release is expected in the coming months, with 63 days remaining to pre-order via their campaign page.

They recently launched a scheme to intice well-off fans to become investors in the band company, offering a limited number of $50,000 stakes in Queensryche Holdings LLC.

Support on all three UK shows comes from Death Angel, with Armored Saint appearing in London.

Queensryche UK tour

Aug 05: Bristol Marble Factory

Aug 06: London Electric Ballroom

Aug 07: Brighton Concorde 2