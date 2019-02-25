Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody wins big at the Oscars

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was the big winner at last night’s Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

The film had been shortlisted in five categories, and clinched four of them at the city’s Dolby Theatre.

It won Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing, while Rami Malek scooped the Oscar for Best Actor In A Leading Role for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Accepting the award, Malek said: “I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him – and I think his curly-haired little mind would have been blown.

“That kid was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out, and to anyone struggling with theirs and trying to discover their voice… listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life unapologetically himself.

“The fact I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this.”

Malek added: “I am the son of immigrants from Egypt, a first-generation American and part of my story is being written right now.

“I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you and everyone who believed in me for this moment. It is something I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

Queen and Adam Lambert were also on hand to open the ceremony and performed a medley containing We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions.

Watch their performance and Malek’s acceptance speech below.

Bohemian Rhapsody is the biggest music biopic of all-time and, prior to last night’s Oscar success, had won two Golden Globes and two BAFTAS.

It’ll be released on DVD, Blu-ray and on 4K digital on March 4 via 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.