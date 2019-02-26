Queen and Adam Lambert documentary The Show Must Go On set for April

A documentary charting the rise of vocalist Adam Lambert is set to be screened this spring.

The film titled The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story will be broadcast on ABC on April 29, with Jim Beach and Simon Lupton behind the project.

It’s reported that the documentary will explore the vocalist’s career from his early days, through his time as a competitor on American Idol, through to joining forces with Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May.

The film will include concert footage along with interviews with Taylor, May and Lambert himself, while it’ll also feature Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek, and Foo Fighters pair Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

Queen and Lambert opened the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday evening with a medley containing We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions. Bohemian Rhapsody went on to clinch four Oscars on the night.

Queen and Lambert will head out on the Rhapsody tour across North America this summer.

So excited about our documentary “The Show Must Go On - The Queen + Adam Lambert Story” airing on @ABCNetwork on April 29th!! @QueenWillRockFebruary 25, 2019

Queen and Adam Lambert Rhapsody tour 2018

Jul 10: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 12: Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jul 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Jul 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Jul 23: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 24: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 27: Detroit Littles Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 28 Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 30: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jul 31: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Aug 03: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 04: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 09: Chicago United Centre, IL

Aug 10: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 13: Columbus Nationwide Center, OH

Aug 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 17: Ft lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Aug 18: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Aug 20: New Orleans Smoothie King Centre, LA

Aug 22: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Aug 23: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC