Queens Of The Stone Age get festive with charity Christmas single

Queens Of The Stone Age will release a new Christmas single later this month.

Josh Homme has teamed up with Australian blues guitarist CW Stoneking for a cover of Silent Night, while the b-side features Homme reading Twas the Night Before Christmas with his wife Brody Dalle and their “three merry-making elves.”

Both tracks will be released on digital platforms on Friday (December 7) while a limited edition 7-inch vinyl will arrive the following week on December 14.

Proceeds from sales of the single will be split between the Sweet Stuff Foundation and Support Act and is available to pre-order exclusively through the official Queens Of The Stone Age website.

Homme created the Sweet Stuff Foundation in 2013 to help support musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability.

Support Act, meanwhile, has a similar mission statement and was founded in 1997 by AMCOS, APRA, ARIA and PPCA to provide support for Australian musicians.