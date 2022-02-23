Queen Kwong release hypnotic new track I Know Who You Are

Queen Kwong, the sonic brainchild of LA-based musician Carré Callaway, have released the brand new experimental single, I Know Who You Are.

The track is the first to arrive from Callaway's forthcoming new album Couples Only, due out on July 12.

I Know Who You Are commences with a slow burning, atmospheric introduction comprised of dream-like soundscapes, before heavily distorted, razor sharp guitars and Callaway's mesmeric vocals filter in to make up the verses.

The lyrics too, play off the song's loose and lazy, no-fucks-given temperament, and feature biting lines such as 'At best, you’re disappointing / At worst, you’re a cheat / At best, you’re spineless / At worst, you’re a thief'.

The accompanying video for the track will be released soon, so be sure to watch this space for further updates.

Serving as her third studio album and follow-up to 2019's Oh Well EP and the 2018 LP Love Me To Death, Couples Only features The Cure's Roger O'Donnell, Swan's Kristof Hahn, and Laura-Mary Carter of Blood Red Shoes. It was produced by frequent collaborator, Joe Cardamone, who also fronts Icarus Line and was working with Mark Lanegan as Dark Mark vs Skeleton Joe.

Listen below: