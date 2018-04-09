The 10 records that changed my life, by Queen Kwong's Carré Callaway

Just a cursory listen to Queen Kwong's body of work should be enough of an indication that when it comes to inspiration and influence, frontwoman and band ringleader Carré Callaway draws from a broad church. With new album Love Me To Death, the multi-instrumentalist – who was originally discovered by Trent Reznor in the mid 2000s – blends lush layered, soundscapes with raucous experimentation and stomping rock'n'roll bite for a sound which places her quite at odds with the bulk of her modern musical contemporaries.

To celebrate the album's impending release, here Callaway joins us to talk us through the artists and albums that have shaped her sound over the years.

The first album I ever bought was...

"PJ Harvey’s Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea was the first one I bought with my own money. Soon after, I bought all of her previous records and became obsessed with her. She had a big influence on me."

My favourite album of all time is...

"Fun House by The Stooges. Because it’s visceral and heavy and in your face, while also being innovative and artistic."

A kid asks me what metal music is. I’d hand them a copy of…

"I'd hand them a copy of Fun House and tell them to forget about metal, because it sucks."

The best album to have sex to is…

"Gross. How about the best sexiest album? Childish Gambino's Awaken, My Love!"





I break the speed limit to…

"Surfer Rosa by The Pixies. Or Third by Portishead, if I’m looking to speed off a cliff."







I’m at my most artistic when I'm listening to…

"The soundtrack to Only Lovers Left Alive. One of my favourite movies, and partly shot in Detroit, five minutes from my house."

The album that should not be is…

"There are so many... Whatever albums bands like Black Veil Brides are making, probably should not exist."

The best album artwork is…

“Grinderman 2, because look at that cutesy-wootsy wolf on the cover!"





The album that broke my heart is…

“Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space by Spiritualized. However, when I got married, I walked down the aisle to the harmonising, melodic section from the middle of this record's title track. It was an instrumental rendition, played over the parts of Pachelbel’s Canon that were already incorporated in the song."

The album I want to be remembered for is…

"I want to be remembered by whatever album I'm working on, in the moment that question is asked. So, as of now, Love Me To Death."

