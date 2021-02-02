Queen + Adam Lambert's Live Around the World movie now available to download

Live Around the World, the concert film released by Queen + Adam Lambert last year, is now available on streaming movie platforms. It's available to rent or download from iTunes, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

The inspiration for the film came after Queen and Adam Lambert streamed their YouTube Watch Party back in June 2020 – a selection of highlights from previous concerts which followed the postponement of their Rhapsody tour.

Drummer Roger Taylor explained: “We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring. We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

Live Around The World features tracks that were personally selected by Taylor, Lambert and guitarist Brian May from more than 200 performances, and includes Freddie Mercury’s iconic ‘Ay-Ohs’ section. Full track list below.

Queen are also on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock. In our 14-page feature, Brian May and Roger Taylor look back over the band's 50-year career, charting the journey of four musicians who conquered the world.

Queen and Adam Lambert: Live Around The World tracklist

1. Tear It Up: The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

2. Now I'm Here: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

3. Another One Bites The Dust: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

4. Fat Bottomed Girls ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

5. Don't Stop Me Now: Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

6. I Want To Break Free: Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

7. Somebody To Love: Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

8. Love Kills: The Ballad iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

9. I Was Born To Love You: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

10. Under Pressure: Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

11. Who Wants To Live Forever: Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

12. The Show Must Go On: The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

13. Love Of My Life: The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

14. Bohemian Rhapsody: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

15. Radio Ga Ga: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

16. Ay-Ohs: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

17. Hammer To Fall: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

18. Crazy Little Thing Called Love: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

19. We Will Rock You: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

20. We Are The Champions: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020