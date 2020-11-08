Queen + Adam Lambert release stunning live video for Somebody To Love

Queen + Adam Lambert have released a live video of the 1976 Queen classic Somebody To Love, filmed at the 2016 Isle Of Wight Festival and taken from the band's recent Live Around The World album.

The clip shows Lambert interacting with the crowd as the song climaxes, engaging in the kind of audience call-and-response perfected by Freddie Mercury before nailing the very highest of high notes.

"Adam has the ability to sing anything and everything we throw at him," says Roger Taylor. "There’s nothing he can’t handle. Our songs are big and theatrical and Adam fits that easily. I think he’s the best singer around. His range is staggering."

“Some of Queen’s songs are just so vocally athletic and physically demanding”, says Lambert. “For example, The Show Must Go On is certainly demanding, Who Wants To Live Forever goes from zero to 99. Somebody To Love is really intense and big."

Live Around The World features tracks that were personally selected by Taylor, Lambert and guitarist Brian May from more than 200 performances, and include Freddie Mercury’s iconic ‘Ay-Ohs’ section.

May says: “As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the years with our brother Adam Lambert.

“As you watch and listen to these tracks, you’ll be journeying all around the world with us and experiencing a complete virtual live set.

“The collection climaxes in Sydney earlier this year when, in support Fire Fight Australia, we recreated the complete Queen Live Aid set. It was a historic event for a great cause – with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985.

“It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world.”

Queen and Adam Lambert: Live Around The World tracklist

1. Tear It Up: The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

2. Now I'm Here: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

3. Another One Bites The Dust: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

4. Fat Bottomed Girls ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

5. Don't Stop Me Now: Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

6. I Want To Break Free: Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

7. Somebody To Love: Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

8. Love Kills: The Ballad iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

9. I Was Born To Love You: Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

10. Under Pressure: Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

11. Who Wants To Live Forever: Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

12. The Show Must Go On: The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

13. Love Of My Life: The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

14. Bohemian Rhapsody: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

15. Radio Ga Ga: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

16. Ay-Ohs: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

17. Hammer To Fall: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

18. Crazy Little Thing Called Love: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

19. We Will Rock You: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

20. We Are The Champions: Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020