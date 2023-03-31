Queen + Adam Lambert add more dates to North American Rhapsody Tour

Queen + Adam Lambert have added another eight dates to their upcoming Rhapsody your of North America. An initial run of 14 dates was announced last week, and now the band – who last toured The US in 2019 – have added second shows in eight of those cities.

The tour will kick off at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD on 4, and will now finish at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on November 12. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale on April 7. Full dates below.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," says Sir Brian May. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

Adam Lambert adds, "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor."

"The Rhapsody show is forever evolving," add band say in a statement. "But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury’s majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger’s undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam’s vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history."

Queen + Adam Lambert: Rhapsody Across America tour 2023

Oct 04: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Oct 05: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Oct 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 10: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 16: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 23: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 25: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 27: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 28: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 31: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 02: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 08: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Nov 09: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Nov 11: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Nov 12: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

New dates in bold. Tickets for the previously announced shows are on sale now (opens in new tab).