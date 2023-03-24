Queen + Adam Lambert announce Rhapsody Across America tour

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced a North American tour for later this year. The Rhapsody Across America will commence at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD on October at October 4, and come to a climax at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on November 11.

The run of 14 shows will be Queen + Adam Lambert's first US shows since the Rhapsody Tour in 2019, and tickets will go on general sale March 31 at 10am local from Live Nation (opens in new tab).

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," says Sir Brian May. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

Adam Lambert adds, "I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor."

"The Rhapsody show is forever evolving," the band say in a statement. "But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury’s majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger’s undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam’s vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history."

The band have also taken steps to minimise fans' exposure to ticket scalpers, and say that they're "collaborating with the venues’ ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for The Rhapsody Tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price." These measures do not apply in the states New York, Illinois and and Colorado, which have laws in place that protect scalpers. More information is available at the Ticketmaster website (opens in new tab).

Queen + Adam Lambert: Rhapsody Across America tour 2023

Oct 04: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Oct 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 10: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Oct 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Oct 23: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 25: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 27: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 02: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 08: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Nov 11: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA