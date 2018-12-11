Quantum Pig reveal tracklisting and artwork for debut album

London-based prog duo Quantum Pig have revealed tracklisting details and artwork for their forthcoming debut album Songs Of Industry And Sunshine which will be released through White Star Records on February 1.

“To paraphrase Abraham Lincoln, this is a record that is about disenthralling ourselves from the dogmas of the past so that we can think and act anew,” principal lyricist Mark Stevenson tells Prog. “Songs Of Industry And Sunshine is about the transition from the old world dying around us, to the new one that must emerge. From blistering opener Statement Of Intent, which deals with the promise of renewable energy, to the closing calm of Dirty Old Engine (a requiem for the dying embers of The Industrial Revolution) the album covers themes of exploration, marginalisation and search for meaning in times of uncertainty."

Full tracklisting is:

1. Statement of Intent

2. Citizen and State

3. Long Letter Home

4. The Shadows We Miss

5. Things

6. Keep The Nation Warm

7. Dirty Old Engine

Songs Of Industry And Sunshine can be preordered from the White Star Records website. You can listen to a stream of Citizen And State here.