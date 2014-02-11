Pussy Riot Members Attacked By Cossack Militia

Members of Russian punk band Pussy Riot were attacked by uniformed militia as they attempted to record a new video at the Sochi Olympics yesterday.

The band performed new track _Putin Will Teach You to Love the Motherland _in a public space around 20 miles outside of the city, quickly attracting attention and becoming the subjects of attacks from a number of Cossack men seen brandishing whips and pepper spray.

The Guardian also reports that Pussy Riot had their instruments seized and destroyed, with at least one member seen walking around bloodied afterwards.

Pussy Riot attached with whips by police at Sochi

The Moscow Times reported earlier this week that members Nadya Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina were detained in the host city of the ongoing Winter Olympics on suspicion of theft after arriving to perform the anti-Putin song in public.

It is believed that the detainment also took place 20 miles outside of Sochi, with the BBC reporting that the Russian authorities were quoted as using “force” in the arrest, with both women being released early that afternoon, reportedly with no charges.

Members of Pussy Riot were freed from prison in December after serving a considerable sentence for staging a protest gig outside Moscow’s largest cathedral in 2012. The incarceration led to international protest and pressure towards the Russian authorities.