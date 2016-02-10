Purson go back to their roots on album no.2

Purson frontwoman Rosalie Cunningham says she’s gone back to her roots for upcoming album Desire’s Magic Theatre.

It’s due for release on April 29 after its original March launch was pushed back last month. And the singer says their second album is a step forward from their 2013 debut The Circle And The Blue Door as she’s been more focused in her every day life.

Cunningham tells Louder Than War: “I’m a lot happier these days, I wasn’t that happy with the first album but I’m three years older now and have learned how to do it better.

“With the new album, I wrote all of it and play most of the instruments as well. George Hudson plays a couple of lead guitar parts and Raph Mura plays drums, so it’s virtually a solo album.”

Cunningham reports that Small Faces’ 1968 album Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake has been instrumental in shaping the sound of her new material.

She continues: “It was a huge influence in the way that it is very early progressive and that it’s a concept album with a storyline.

“I have been living on my own, single and haven’t needed or tried to impress anyone – I have been doing it for myself. I have kind of gone back to my roots which is that 60’s stuff, early prog. I’m happier so obviously the songs are happier.”

Purson have also revealed they’ll support The Sword on the second leg of their High Country tour across the US in May – a run of dates which come after their planned UK and European trek.

Mar 09: Bristol The Louisiana, UK

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 11: Norwich Waterfront Studio, UK

Mar 12: Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms, UK

Mar 16: London 100 Club, UK

Mar 24: Exeter Cavern, UK

Mar 25: Plymouth The Junction, UK

Mar 26: Southampton Joiners, UK

Mar 27: Brighton The Hope & Ruin, UK

Mar 30: Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge, UK

Mar 31: Manchester Night & Day, UK

Apr 01: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 02: Leeds Brudenell Games Room, UK

Apr 05: Liege La Zone, Belgium

Apr 06: Cologne Blue Shell, Germany

Apr 07: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Apr 08: Hamburg Molotow Skybar, Germany

Apr 09: Den Bosch W2 Club, Netherlands

Apr 15: Southend On Sea Chinnerys, UK

May 06: Knoxville The International, TN

May 08: Tallahassee The Sidebar Theatre, FL

May 10: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

May 11: Orlando The Social, FL

May 12: Pensacola Vinyl, FL

May 16: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

May 17: New York Brooklyn Bowl, NY

May 18: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY

May 19: Philadelphia Unio Transfer, PA

May 24: Columbia Blue Note, MO

May 25: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

May 26: Lawrence Granada, KS

May 28: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

