Purson launch Electric Landlady

Purson have released a lyric video for Electric Landlady. It’s the first track to be unveiled from their second album, Desire’s Magic Theatre, the follow-up to 2013’s The Circle & The Blue Door.

In June, singer Rosalie Cunningham told TeamRock Radio, “It’s more ambitious and has more scope in a rock opera kind of way. I think it’s more direct as well. The songwriting has developed, it’s clever pop music.

“The first single is going to be Electric Landlady and we’re going to be doing a video for that. The album artwork will be linked with the video which involves me being naked and painted blue.”

Purson have completed work on the album, which will be released via Spinefarm in spring 2016. Currently they’re on tour in the US with Ghost.

Purson dates with Ghost

Oct 05: Lawrence Liberty Hall, KS, US

Oct 06: St Louis The Paegant, MO, US

Oct 13: Dallas House Of Blues, TX, U

Oct 19: Boise Knitting Factory, ID, US

Oct 26: Los Angeles The Mayan, CA, US

Oct 27: Reno Knitting factory, NV, US

Oct 31: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV, US