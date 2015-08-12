The Sword: High Country

Until now, there has been one true love for The Sword: Black Sabbath. Seriously Mysterious, for one, glories in the kind of adorably daft supernatural lyrics that come with such Iommi-worship: ‘Beware those gypsy witches’, they warn. ‘They are not what they seem.’ Before going on to detail a scenario that’s exactly what it seems. Brilliant.

But this time around they’ve mixed things up, Ghost Eye bringing in the spirit of Thin Lizzy, ZZ Top riffs peppering the record, and folky instrumental Silver Petals pretty much building a wicker man as it goes. A 70s classic rock party, then, but one with a few new guests.

Classic Rock 214: New albums M-Z