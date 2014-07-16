Purson detail tour and EP

Prog Award nominees Purson have lined up a UK tour to coincide with their EP In The Meantime, due on October 13 via Machine Elf Records.
Before that they’ll launch a single entitled Danse Macabre on September 8, with a full-length album due next year.
Prog recently said of the band: “Purson occupy that space where the shadows cast by candlelight loom large across everything. Do give them your attention.”
Their debut album The Circle And The Blue Door was described as “an exploration of the recesses of reality, set to a soundtrack of the three Bs – the Beatles, Bowie and Black Sabbath, creating a marriage of dream and nightmare, a sonorous and idyllic tour of the psyche, that threatens to turn into a bad trip at any point.”
This year’s Progressive Music Awards ceremony takes place on September 11 in London’s Underglobe, and voting is open in the public categories now. Purson are nominated in the Limelight newcomer category.
UK tour dates
Oct 14: Reading Purple Turtle
Oct 16: Southend Chinnerys
Oct 17: Swansea Static
Oct 18: Northampton Roadmenders
Oct 20: Bolton Railway
Oct 21: Glasgow Audio
Oct 22: York Duchess
Oct 23: Nottingham Red Rooms
Oct 24: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Oct 25: Aldershot West End Centre
Oct 26: Southampton Joiners
Oct 28: London Borderline