Purson detail tour and EP

Prog Award nominees Purson have lined up a UK tour to coincide with their EP In The Meantime, due on October 13 via Machine Elf Records.

Before that they’ll launch a single entitled Danse Macabre on September 8, with a full-length album due next year.

Prog recently said of the band: “Purson occupy that space where the shadows cast by candlelight loom large across everything. Do give them your attention.”

Their debut album The Circle And The Blue Door was described as “an exploration of the recesses of reality, set to a soundtrack of the three Bs – the Beatles, Bowie and Black Sabbath, creating a marriage of dream and nightmare, a sonorous and idyllic tour of the psyche, that threatens to turn into a bad trip at any point.”

This year’s Progressive Music Awards ceremony takes place on September 11 in London’s Underglobe, and voting is open in the public categories now. Purson are nominated in the Limelight newcomer category.

UK tour dates

Oct 14: Reading Purple Turtle

Oct 16: Southend Chinnerys

Oct 17: Swansea Static

Oct 18: Northampton Roadmenders

Oct 20: Bolton Railway

Oct 21: Glasgow Audio

Oct 22: York Duchess

Oct 23: Nottingham Red Rooms

Oct 24: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Oct 25: Aldershot West End Centre

Oct 26: Southampton Joiners

Oct 28: London Borderline