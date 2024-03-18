“So, the encore continues": Pulp share dates for their first North American tour since 2012

Pulp have announced a short North American tour dates to take place in September.

Jarvis Cocker's reunited band will play gigs in Chicago, Toronto, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, their first shows in the US and Canada since 2012.



“So, the encore continues,” Cocker says in a statement announcing the tour. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.”



The Sheffield band will entertain the common people at:



Sep 08: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 10: Toronto HISTORY, CAN

Sep 13: Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre, NY

Sep 16: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 18: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Following a string of sold out shows in the UK in the summer of 2023, Pulp played a handful of dates in South America - debuting a brand new song, Background Noise in Mexico - before closing out the year and ushering in 2024 with a Hogmany show in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The band also have European shows booked for this year, including scheduled appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Flow Festival in Helsinki, and Way Out West in Gothenburg.