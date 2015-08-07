Wes Scantlin arrested again

Troubled Puddle Of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin has been arrested for driving under the influence – the second time he’s fallen foul of the law in less than a month.

He was involved in a drunken 100mph police chase in Minnesota in July and was charged with DUI and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Now been arrested for a similar offence – this time in South Dakota.

TMZ report he was pulled over by police early on Wednesday morning for speeding and was also cited for possession of marijuana. He was released on $500 bail and performed with his band that night.

It’s the latest in a long line of misdemeanours involving the vocalist. He was detained on disorderly conduct charges in Milwaukee earlier this year and was taken in by police for a joyride on a baggage carousel at Denver Airport in January.

In 2013 he was arrested for speeding, for a domestic disturbance and for vandalism. And in 2012, he was detained for drug possession and was involved in a disturbance on a flight.

Puddle Of Mudd are on tour across the US and will head to Sri Lanka and India for shows next month.

The Downward Spiral of Wes Scantlin