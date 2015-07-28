Wes Scantlin in drunken 100mph police chase

Puddle Of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin has been arrested following a drunken 100mph police chase in Minnesota.

According to E! Online, an officer from Renville County Sheriff’s Department observed Scantlin travelling at 30mph over the speed limit. A 100mph chase then ensued before the singer was forced to pull over.

When questioned, police say Scantlin was slurring his words and had “very watery and bloodshot eyes.”

He’s now been charged with DUI and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and he could also face charges of failing to agree to further tests while in custody.

Earlier this year, Scantlin found himself in hot water with authorities when he was detained on disorderly conduct charges in Milwaukee. He was also arrested for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel at Denver Airport in January.

In 2013 he was arrested for speeding, for a domestic disturbance and for vandalsim, while in 2012 he was detained for drug possession and was involved in a disturbance on a plane.

The Downward Spiral of Wes Scantlin