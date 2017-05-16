Public Service Broadcasting share They Gave Me A Lamp

Public Service Broadcasting have released a stream of their brand new track They Gave Me A Lamp featuring post-rock trio Haiku Salut.

The song is lifted from their upcoming album Every Valley, which is out on July 7.

They Gave Me A Lamp is based around the political awakening among women’s support groups at the time of the south Wales miners’ strike in 1984-1985.

And Public Service Broadcasting’s J. Willgoose, Esq has explained why it was important to bring Gemma Barkerwood, Sophie Barkerwood and Louise Croft of Haiku Salut onboard for the song.

He says: “When I was doing the research for this album, one of the stories that leapt out at me most obviously was of the role of women’s support groups in the strike.

“It seemed like a genuine political awakening for a whole generation of women, who suddenly came to realise both their potential and the power they had to shape the society they were part of – I really wanted to try to do their movement justice.

“Getting Haiku Salut on board, as well as samples of some of the key women talking about their role in the strike, were important factors for me in putting this song together.”

Public Service Broadcasting will head out on a UK tour in October and will also embark on a run of North American shows in September – with full details to be revealed in due course.

Public Service Broadcasting Every Valley tracklist

Every Valley The Pit People Will Always Need Coal Progress (ft. Tracyanne Campbell) Go To The Road All Out Turn No More (ft. James Dean Bradfield) They Gave Me A Lamp (ft. Haiku Salut) You + Me (ft. Lisa Jên Brown) Mother Of The Village Take Me Home

Oct 13: Cardiff Great Hall

Oct 14: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Oct 16: Manchester Academy

Oct 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 19: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 20: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 21: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 23: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 24: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Oct 25: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 26: London Eventim Apollo

