Prog's New Weekly News Round Up

Welcome to the first Prog weekly news round up, collecting news from the prog world that you might have missed, and gathering it in one handy digest. We'll be coming at you every Friday afternoon, with a range of prog-related news that saves you having to trawl through loads of different stories...

And don't forget to look out for our new weekly feature Tracks Of The Week, featuring the latest rog music that's out there for you to enjoy.

Have a good weekend...

(Image credit: Lifesigns)

UK prog rockers Lifesigns have followed up the news that they will support Marillion at their German Weekend, which takes place at Berlin's Tempodrom venue on Junen 23, by announcing further dates in Germany, with dates in Holland to be announced shortly.

Lifesigns will play:

Jun 24: Dresden Pushkin

Jun 29: Bensheim Musiktheater Rex

Jun 30: Dortmund Piano

Tickets for these dates go on sale on November 10.

Get tickets.

Jadis announce Southampton show

(Image credit: Jadis Music)

Melodic prog rockers Jadis have announced that they will play Southampton's 1865 venue on Sunday November 20. The band have released a video trailer for the event which you can watch below

Former Karnataka keyboard player Çağrı Tozluoğlu launches The Oracle

(Image credit: Press)

Former Karnataka keyboard player Çağrı Tozluoğlu, working as Philamelian, has released a new single, The Oracle, a collaboration with Turkish vocalist Özge Ürer, which is released today. The dark, cinematic track is described by Tozluoğlu as depicitng "a post-apocalyptic urban scene emerging in a dreamy state of mind, where you run, fight and seek answers and return to yourself again and again. However you are not even sure if you are connected with reality anymore."

The Oracle has been written, produced and mixed by Philamelian in his East London Studio, TimbreWorks. Mastering is by one of the prominent UK sound engineers Aneek Thapar, whose work extends to some contemporary giants like Mogwai and Rival Consoles.

You can watch the video as part of Prog's upcoming Tracks Of The Week feature which is coming on Monday.

(Image credit: Press)

Magna Carta to release 3 CD/1 DVD set When All Is Said And Done

70s proggers Magna Carta will release a new three CD and one DVD set entitled When All Is Said And Done, through Repertoire Records on December 2.

The new set will feature an an array of album tracks and other recordings from the 70s as well as the band's 2015 album, Fields Of Eden, the last studio album released by the band thus far.

The set also includes a DVD of Magna Carta's January 2020 concert at Ripley in Yorkshire which was performed prior to lockdown restrictions. The band were in the process of celebrating their 50th anniversary on tour before the pandemic hit.

Emmet Elvin announces new album

Knifeworld and Guapo keyboard player Emmet Elvin will release his latest album, Being Of Sound Mind, through Bad Elephant Music on November 18. You can pre-order the album, the follow-up to 2019's The End Of Music, here.

(Image credit: Bradley Wainwright at Precarious Productions)

Somapolis, the new album from Sweet Billy Pilgrim, will now be released on the November 25, after having problems with vinyl stock production. Alongside many other artists, the band have suffered from the general global supply chain issues for making records that have been exacerbated by the Pandemic, Brexit and other factors.

Members of Gryphon and Fairport Convention appear on new David Carroll and Friends album

Members of Gryphon and Fairport Convention appear on Bold Reynold, the new album from David Carroll And Friends, which will be released through Talking Elephant Records on January 20. The new nine-song collection features Gryphon's Dave Oberle and Brian Gulland as well as Dave Pegg and Chris Leslie from Fairport, as well as Tom Spencer from The Men they Couldn't Hang. The album is described as putting "the rock back into folk rock".

Pre-order here.

Novena release new single Titans

(Image credit: Press)

Rising British prog rockers Novena have released a brand new single Titans today.

The new single features a duel vocal performance from Haken singer Ross Jennings and new Austrian singer Pipi Gogerl, who has previously worked with prog metal bands Ancient Fragments and Question Of Eternity and who joined the band in June.

You can watch the video for Titans as part of Prog's upcoming Tracks Of The Week feature which is coming on Monday.