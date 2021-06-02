Prognosis Festival announces more bands for 2022 line-up

Prognosis Festival organisers have expanded next year's line-up with another nine acts. The indoor event will be held at De Effenaar in the Netherlands between April 15-16, 2022 – it was originally scheduled to run in 2021 but was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All tickets remain valid for the new dates.

The organisers say: "From today's relative ‘newcomers’ such as Wheel or the mysterious prog project Sermon to a prog rock giant like Focus celebrating their 50th anniversary, Prognosis seeks for a diverse line-up within the prog rock/metal sphere. [We're] eager to make this year’s line-up as impressive or even more impressive than the 2019 edition.

"We had already announced The Ocean in the first batch of bands in February, but now we can confirm that the band will play a Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic set. Prognosis strives to bring something truly unique to the stage and differs the festival from other festivals in that regard. Something to look forward to!"

Further acts are still to be announced.

Prognosis 2022 line-up so far:

Katatonia (by request set)

Haken (Vector/Virus set)

Enslaved (Heart Of The Norse Rhymes set)

The Ocean (Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic set)

Focus

Long Distance Calling

Cellar Darling

Rendezvous Point

Sermon

Dilemma

Scarlet Stories

Wheel

Maraton

The New Death Cult

The Fierce And The Dead