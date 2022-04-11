UK proggers Solstice tease pre-orders for their seventh album

Solstice are currently working on the "next-level" follow-up to Sia

Solstice
(Image credit: Solstice)

Solstice are working on their seventh studio album, which they describe as "next level" and they need your help to fund it. The UK proggers' last album, Sia, was released in late 2020 and showcased the work of new vocalist Jess Holland who will play an even bigger role on their upcoming album.

Fans have already had a sneak preview of new track Siren Song at their live shows and Holland describes the response to it as "unreal." She adds that, "Pre-ordering the next album will help us with things like booking studio spaces and covering production costs. We want to make more music for more people and the new  material we’ve been working on this year has been next level. But we need your support to get it out into the world.”

Everyone who pre-orders the new album via Ko-fi will get immediate access to the band's MK11 concert film and live album, as well as an exclusive new Solstice track. Watch the trailer below for more info.

Solstice Tour Dates 2022

Jun 17: Cambridge Rock Festival
Aug 20: Faversham A New Day Festival
Aug 21: Southampton The 1865
Aug 28: Thame Towersey Festival
Oct 1: Oundle Victoria Hall (with Quasar)
Oct 16: Bilston Robin 2 (with Quasar)
Nov 12: Milton Keynes The Craufurd
Nov 26: Leicester The Musician (Danfest)

Natasha Scharf
Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.