UK proggers Solstice tease pre-orders for their seventh album

Solstice are working on their seventh studio album, which they describe as "next level" and they need your help to fund it. The UK proggers' last album, Sia, was released in late 2020 and showcased the work of new vocalist Jess Holland who will play an even bigger role on their upcoming album.

Fans have already had a sneak preview of new track Siren Song at their live shows and Holland describes the response to it as "unreal." She adds that, "Pre-ordering the next album will help us with things like booking studio spaces and covering production costs. We want to make more music for more people and the new material we’ve been working on this year has been next level. But we need your support to get it out into the world.”

Everyone who pre-orders the new album via Ko-fi will get immediate access to the band's MK11 concert film and live album, as well as an exclusive new Solstice track. Watch the trailer below for more info.

Jun 17: Cambridge Rock Festival

Aug 20: Faversham A New Day Festival

Aug 21: Southampton The 1865

Aug 28: Thame Towersey Festival

Oct 1: Oundle Victoria Hall (with Quasar)

Oct 16: Bilston Robin 2 (with Quasar)

Nov 12: Milton Keynes The Craufurd

Nov 26: Leicester The Musician (Danfest)