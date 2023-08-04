Prog teams up with Voyager for a keytar-tastic bundle

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Voyager fans won't want to miss out on this exclusive limited edition of the new issue of Prog!

Australia's prog Eurovision stars Voyager have just released their latest album Fearless In Love and the band venture over to the UK to play their biggest ever shows here in October.

Prog has also teamed up with Voyager for a special edition bundle featuring a unique version of our latest issue and an exclusive Voyager goodies. The bundle comes with an exclusive alternate Voyager cover that you won't see in shops, as well as a fantastic keytar-shaped Voyager pin bagde and a set of five Voyager postcards.

There are only 250 copies of the bundle available worldwide, and you can only pick yours up via the link below, so grab yours now while you still can.

Order your exclusive Prog Voyager bundle here.

Inside we chat with the band about their recent Eurovision endeavours and all about their new album, which is also reviewed in the same issue.

Also in the latest issue of Prog Magazine are a look at how  The Dark Side Of The Moon changed pInk Floyd forever and exclusive features on Barclay James Harvest, Soft Machine, Enslaved, Mystery, Arjen Lucassen, The Fierce And The Dead, I Am The Manic Whale, Godsticks, Ring Van Möbius, Ray Alder and more and is in the shops now!

Jerry Ewing
